Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.82% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $67,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

