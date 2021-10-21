Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

