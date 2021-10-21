Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.09% of Bally’s worth $70,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE BALY opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

