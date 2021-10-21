Fmr LLC Has $61.45 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,490 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Glacier Bancorp worth $61,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

