Fmr LLC Has $62.38 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of TC Energy worth $62,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,500,000 after acquiring an additional 251,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

