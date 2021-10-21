Fmr LLC Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Diodes worth $65,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

