Fmr LLC Has $65.14 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.55% of APi Group worth $65,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,315,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in APi Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

