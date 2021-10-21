Fmr LLC Has $67.20 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.37% of Patria Investments worth $67,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $884.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 355.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

