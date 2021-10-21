Fmr LLC Has $67.37 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,485 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.00% of Texas Roadhouse worth $67,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,261,000 after acquiring an additional 82,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.54 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

