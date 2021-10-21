Fmr LLC Has $68.02 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,954 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.95% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $68,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

