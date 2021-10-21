Fmr LLC Has $68.74 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,571 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Grand Canyon Education worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

