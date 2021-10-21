Fmr LLC Has $69.91 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Leggett & Platt worth $69,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.