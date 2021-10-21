Fmr LLC Has $70.57 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of Paychex worth $70,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,532,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

