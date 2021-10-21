Fmr LLC Has $70.82 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.47% of News worth $70,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 140.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 103.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in News by 13.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in News by 303.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

