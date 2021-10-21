Fmr LLC Has $70.94 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.48% of Comfort Systems USA worth $70,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

