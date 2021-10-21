Fmr LLC Has $71.02 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.37% of ChampionX worth $71,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

