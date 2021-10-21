Fmr LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.23% of American Water Works worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

