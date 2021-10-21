Fmr LLC Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.76% of M.D.C. worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

