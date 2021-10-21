Fmr LLC Increases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.82% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $67,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

