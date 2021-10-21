Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.81% of Codiak BioSciences worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

