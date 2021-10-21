Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.81% of Codiak BioSciences worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CDAK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
