Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.15% of Columbus McKinnon worth $70,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after buying an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

