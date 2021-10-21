Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.47% of Leidos worth $67,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

