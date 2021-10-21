Fmr LLC Purchases 402,405 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.86% of Eastern Bankshares worth $71,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 446,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

