Fmr LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.47% of Leidos worth $67,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Leidos by 64.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Leidos by 6.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.