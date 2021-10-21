Fmr LLC Purchases 84,699 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.44% of OFG Bancorp worth $62,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

