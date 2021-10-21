Fmr LLC Purchases 84,699 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.44% of OFG Bancorp worth $62,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344,936 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

