Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Columbus McKinnon worth $70,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.