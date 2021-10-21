Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3,116.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.59% of Arconic worth $61,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in Arconic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $31,937,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.