Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $251.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

