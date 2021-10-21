Fmr LLC Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.51% of UMB Financial worth $68,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMBF opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $102.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.