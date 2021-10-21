Fmr LLC Sells 159,858 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Cowen worth $61,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Cowen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cowen by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Cowen stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

