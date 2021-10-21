Fmr LLC Sells 159,858 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.18% of Cowen worth $61,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COWN opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.