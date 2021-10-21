Fmr LLC Sells 207,279 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,279 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.41% of MarketAxess worth $71,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 157,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,925,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $405.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day moving average is $462.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

