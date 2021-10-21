Fmr LLC Sells 239,814 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,814 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.46% of GoodRx worth $65,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in GoodRx by 7,347.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 875,563 shares worth $36,997,489. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

