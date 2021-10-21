Fmr LLC Sells 308,350 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,350 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.88% of Healthcare Services Group worth $67,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 343.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

