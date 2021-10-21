Fmr LLC Sells 325,986 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Trip.com Group worth $66,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after acquiring an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.