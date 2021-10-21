Fmr LLC Sells 35,206 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,206 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.55% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $63,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

