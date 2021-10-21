Fmr LLC Sells 480,417 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,417 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Hamilton Lane worth $61,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 906,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after acquiring an additional 153,622 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after acquiring an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

