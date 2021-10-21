Fmr LLC Sells 60,271 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Diodes worth $65,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

