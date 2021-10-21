Fmr LLC Sells 6,231 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.76% of Aramark worth $71,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

