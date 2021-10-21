Fmr LLC Sells 72,773 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,773 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.84% of Chemed worth $62,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chemed by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $444.94 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

