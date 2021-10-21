Fmr LLC Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,773 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Chemed worth $62,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $444.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.