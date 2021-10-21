Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.88% of Healthcare Services Group worth $67,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $622,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

