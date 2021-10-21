Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $65,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.48 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock valued at $33,248,683 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

