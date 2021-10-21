Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

