Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.53

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FNX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.50 ($1.97). 257,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,376. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.16. The stock has a market cap of £150.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.