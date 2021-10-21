Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.53

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON FNX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.50 ($1.97). 257,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,376. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.16. The stock has a market cap of £150.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.