Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.38. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 190,598 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$483.51 million and a P/E ratio of -89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

