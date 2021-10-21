Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 71.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $308,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.