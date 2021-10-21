Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $10.74. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9,126 shares.

FSUMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

