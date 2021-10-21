Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

FTS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 10,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

