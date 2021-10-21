Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.
FTS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 10,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
